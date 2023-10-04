Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa returns, attracts 18 brands for sponsorship

Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer, advertisement revenue, ZEE, said, “As the pioneer of music reality shows in India, Zee's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has become an iconic brand in itself and has been among the most-watched shows across India in its run of more than two decades. In the new season of Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, we have added extra layers of uniqueness which stems from our profound expertise in creating content that resonates deeply with our audiences across India. With our hyper-local approach of scouting talents, the show has created a strong connection with our viewers as the top contestants face tough musical challenges to release their own original song on Zee Music Company. This provides the perfect opportunity to seamlessly integrate the brand communications of our sponsors led by our anchor, judges and the contestants. We are extremely delighted with the response from the brands and I whole-heartedly welcome all the 18 sponsors on board - who have continued the trust in our platform, as we embark into the festive season together. With our curated multimedia promotion plan, each sponsor will get phenomenal 360-degree exposure and innovative brand engagement opportunities in every phase of the show to bring out the brand's core propositions effortlessly and leave a long-lasting impression among our viewers in this vibrant festive season. I am certain that this new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will re-ignite the musical spark among millions of our viewers and generate immense value for our esteemed partners."