Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa returns, attracts 18 brands for sponsorship

Zee TV's singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa recently returned with a new season, featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host. The hunt for India's musical talents has created a stir among the audience, while emerging as the preferred choice for advertisers.
This year, the show has brought on board a line-up of 18 sponsors for its upcoming season. These include Maruti Suzuki India: co-title, Dabur India: co-presenting & associate sponsor, Mondelez India Foods: co-powered by, Hindustan Unilever: co-Title & special partner, Rajdhani Flour Mills: special partner, Procter & Gamble: special partner, WhatsApp LLC: special partner, Loreal India: special partner, Berger Paints India: special partner, The Association of Mutual Funds in India: associate sponsor, Bandhan Bank: special partner, Capital Foods: special partner, Kohler India Corporation (HAR): special partner, Eveready Industries India ( Kol ): special partner, H&M Hennes & Mauritz: special partner and Wipro Enterprises: special partner.
Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer, advertisement revenue, ZEE, said, “As the pioneer of music reality shows in India, Zee's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has become an iconic brand in itself and has been among the most-watched shows across India in its run of more than two decades. In the new season of Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, we have added extra layers of uniqueness which stems from our profound expertise in creating content that resonates deeply with our audiences across India. With our hyper-local approach of scouting talents, the show has created a strong connection with our viewers as the top contestants face tough musical challenges to release their own original song on Zee Music Company. This provides the perfect opportunity to seamlessly integrate the brand communications of our sponsors led by our anchor, judges and the contestants. We are extremely delighted with the response from the brands and I whole-heartedly welcome all the 18 sponsors on board - who have continued the trust in our platform, as we embark into the festive season together. With our curated multimedia promotion plan, each sponsor will get phenomenal 360-degree exposure and innovative brand engagement opportunities in every phase of the show to bring out the brand's core propositions effortlessly and leave a long-lasting impression among our viewers in this vibrant festive season. I am certain that this new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will re-ignite the musical spark among millions of our viewers and generate immense value for our esteemed partners."
Aparna Bhosle, business head, Zee TV, said, “We are delighted to see an exceptional response from advertisers for our new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. A combination of some remarkable fresh talent coupled with a revamped format has elevated our appeal with both the audience and brands alike. Our team is poised to bring you the OG voices of India who, basis their performance in the season, are already getting opportunities to record their original singles to be released by Zee Music Company. With so much excitement in store every episode, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa remains an unparalleled platform for brands to leave a lasting impact with audiences, given our extensive reach and dedicated viewership."
Shashank Srivastava , senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., said, “This marks the beginning of an interesting partnership between Maruti Suzuki Arena, India’s largest automotive channel and the iconic television show – Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. We believe in bringing the joy of mobility to all and creating exciting new experiences. Maruti Suzuki Arena brings this vision to reality with a modern, tech-enabled and youthful experience. Now, 'Find Your Match' with our wide array of cars and network. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa shares a similar journey where talent meets opportunity. This collaboration elevates our brand positioning amongst the relevant audience. Hoping, together, we deliver a great season.”
Shiva Krishnamurthy, vice president – foods and beverages, Hindustan Unilever, said, “We are pleased to associate with Zee TV and their iconic show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Taj Mahal tea has always championed Indian classical music. Stalwarts like Ustad Zakir Hussain, Niladri Kumar, Rahul Sharma and now Nirlai Kartik have endorsed it. Taj Mahal tea salutes craftsmanship – whether it is a master tea blender or a music maestro. We look forward to celebrating musical talent with this show.”