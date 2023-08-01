Zeenat Aman explores life's purpose in CRED's latest ad

The film showcases Zeenat Aman's sassy and opinionated style as she encourages viewers to link their RuPay credit cards to UPI, making them accepted everywhere.
In a witty and satirical ad campaign by CRED, the ever-classy Zeenat Aman takes on the role of an existentialist, pondering life's purpose while highlighting the benefits of linking RuPay credit cards on UPI with CRED.
The film showcases Zeenat Aman's sassy and opinionated style as she encourages viewers to link their RuPay credit cards to UPI, making them accepted everywhere. The ad, conceptualized in-house, can be viewed on Zeenat Aman's Instagram handle and CRED's YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter accounts. It will also be digitally released on Jio Cinemas during the India-West Indies tour.
Speaking about the collaboration, Zeenat Aman expressed her excitement about trying something new and embracing the spirit of experimentation. She enjoyed shooting the ad and hopes that the audience will have as much fun watching it.
CRED's integration of RuPay credit cards on the app amplifies its mission to reward good behavior and encourage smarter financial management among its members. By enabling the use of RuPay on credit cards through UPI, CRED provides its members with a seamless and rewarding experience across all payment methods.