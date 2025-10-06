Zepto teams up with Haldiram’s for 'Mithai Wars 2025'

Zepto, a quick commerce platforms, has partnered with Haldiram’s to launch Mithai Wars 2025, an interactive Diwali campaign where sweets go head-to-head in a fun, election-style battle for the title of 'India’s Favourite Mithai.'

After last year’s viral 'Make Soan Papdi Great Again' campaign, which gave the much-mocked sweet a national comeback moment, Zepto returns this festive season with a bigger, participatory idea. Running from October 10th to 14th, every Zepto delivery doubles as a mini polling booth, offering customers a mystery Haldiram’s mithai box — with no hint of which sweet lies inside until unboxed. Each mithai comes with its own quirky 'manifesto,' inviting users to 'taste before they decide.'

Once the tasting is done, users can cast their votes within the Zepto app to help decide the ultimate winner. The four contenders for India’s sweetest crown are Soan Papdi, Kaju Katli, Peda, and Chana Burfi — each representing a distinct flavor personality: the comeback king, the incumbent leader, the traditionalist, and the people’s favourite.

At the centre of Mithai Wars 2025 is a campaign film that reimagines India’s election season with mithais on the campaign trail — complete with rallies, posters, and promises. The film brings satire and nostalgia together in a celebration of festive chaos.

Chandan Mendiratta, chief brand officer and chief culture officer, Zepto, said: “Festivals in India are defined as much by shared memories as by traditions. With Mithai Wars, we’ve taken something every Indian relates to — mithai — and added a fun, participative twist. We thank our sellers for enabling this. After Soan Papdi’s redemption arc last year, we wanted to go bigger: four mithais, one crown, and a country full of voters. It’s satire, it’s celebration, and it’s exactly the kind of joyful chaos that makes Diwali what it is, only Zepto-style.”

The campaign extends beyond screens with both online chatter and offline activations, ensuring the conversation spills into homes, neighbourhoods, and social feeds. With Mithai Wars 2025, Zepto continues its tradition of merging humour, culture, and quick commerce into memorable festive storytelling.

This Diwali, the competition may be fierce, but one thing is certain — India’s sweet tooth will be talking.