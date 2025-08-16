Zepto’s new offering: ‘Own a plot of land in 10 minutes’

In what might be the most ambitious expansion of quick commerce yet, Indian delivery giant Zepto has announced it can now deliver plots of land in just 10 minutes, though one suspects the delivery chap might need a rather larger bag.

The collaboration, announced via an ad film, pairs the rapid-delivery platform with The House of Abhinandan Lodha, for this year's Janmashtami.

The ad, viewable on the developer's YouTube channel, begins with all the traditional elements one might expect for the festival– cultural imagery, religious symbolism, and the sort of reverent tone typically reserved for matters of spiritual significance.

However, the narrative takes a decidedly commercial turn as the voiceover announces: “This Janmashtami, reimagine land investments, with India’s largest branded land developer, The House of Abhinandan Lodha and Zepto.”

The film’s climax is particularly noteworthy for its sheer audacity. Viewers are treated to sweeping visuals of vast expanses of land, the sort of property that would typically require months of legal documentation, soil surveys, and bureaucratic navigation.

This panoramic real estate is then, rather improbably, shown being tucked into a standard Zepto delivery bag and whisked away by one of the company’s delivery agents. The imagery plays directly into Zepto’s established brand promise of 10-minute delivery.

This venture represents a fascinating evolution in the quick commerce sector, which has already stretched from groceries to electronics, pharmaceuticals, and beyond. The collaboration suggests that in India’s rapidly digitising marketplace, even traditionally lengthy investment processes are being reimagined through the lens of instant gratification.