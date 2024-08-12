Zepto's Raksha Bandhan campaign says "Rakhi aapki, lifafa hamara"

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
As part of the campaign, Zepto is sending special 'lifafas' containing a scratch card with a chance to win prizes worth Rs. 5 crores.
Get ready to level up your Raksha Bandhan celebrations this long weekend with Zepto's latest campaign, Rakhi Aapki, Lifafa Humara. Zepto is bringing the festive vibes with a modern twist on the traditional Shagun ka Lifafa.
After the massive success of its third anniversary campaign, where the brand delivered a whopping 750,000 orders, Zepto is setting the bar even higher. This Raksha Bandhan, Zepto is gearing up to deliver over 3.5 million orders in just three days!
It is giving the age-old Shagun ka Lifafa, a Zepto-style makeover. Inside this Raksha Bandhan special Zepto lifafa, both the brother and sister get a special scratch card with a chance to win prizes worth Rs. 5 crores including cars, a luxurious trip to Dubai, iPhones, TVs, speakers, washing machines, and many more exciting gifts! And here’s the best part: everyone’s a winner—no lifafa goes empty, not even for the brothers!
The brand has rolled out a hilarious rap ad-film that captures the fun, teasing, and love that defines sibling relationships. It’s all about playful banter, wrapped in a catchy tune, and guaranteed to make you smile.
“Shagun ka Lifafa holds cultural significance during Raksha Bandhan, and we decided to take the sibling rivalry to a whole new level” said Chandan Mendiratta, chief brand officer, Zepto. “We’re thrilled to partner with Dabur and many other partners including Easemytrip, Ariel and Tide to bring exclusive prizes and experiences to our customers, making this festival even more special.”
Starting August 16, 2024, everyone can watch the Shagun ka Lifafa ad film across all digital and social media platforms.