Zlade takes a jab at Ola Electric; spotlighting Bhavish Aggarwal's controversial disclaimer

Zlade, a men’s grooming brand released a social media ad subtly mocking Ola Electric's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, following his recent controversial statements at the Ola Sankalp event.
The ad playfully mirrors the design of Aggarwal's presentation slides, which have been the subject of significant online trolling.
Last week, Aggarwal claimed that Ola Electric is the world’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer and the fourth-largest electric vehicle (EV) company by revenue.
However, his bold assertions came with a crucial caveat—these rankings excluded data from China, the leader in the global EV industry.
The fine print in Aggarwal’s presentation, stating ‘excluding China,’ quickly became a focal point for trolling across social media platforms.
China is home to three of the world’s top EV manufacturers, with BYD (Build Your Dreams) leading the pack, significantly outpacing even Tesla.
By excluding China from its comparisons, Ola Electric’s achievements appeared less significant on the global stage, leading to widespread criticism.
Capitalising on this moment, Zlade’s social media post humorously mimicked the style and format of Aggarwal's slide stating that they are the no.1 bestseller in the men’s body groomers category on Amazon India while adding a playful disclaimer of their own, touching on the theme of ‘including everything and everything’.