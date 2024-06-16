Zomato, Axis Bank, Tanishq, Zepto: the best of Father's Day ads

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
A glance at how brands wished Father's Day.
From celebrating 'fathers raised by daughters' and giving ‘baap ko mat sikha’ its due to applauding proud dads who don’t speak much and smiling at the pops who doze off in front of the TV, brands are going all out on Father’s Day.
Amazon Prime Video, Zomato, Tanishq, Zlade, Hyundai, Samsung, Manforce, and Zepto are a few of the names that released work for this day.
Here’s a list of some of the best Father’s Day spots from 2024.
Amazon Prime Video
Hyundai India
Manforce
Zomato
Burger King
Flipkart
Samsung India
Tanishq
Zlade
Axis Bank
boAt
Safari Bags
Swiggy Instamart
Smart Bazzar
Zepto
Photo by Juan Pablo Serrano/Pexels