Zomato, Axis Bank, Tanishq, Zepto: the best of Father's Day ads

A glance at how brands wished Father's Day.

From celebrating 'fathers raised by daughters' and giving ‘baap ko mat sikha’ its due to applauding proud dads who don’t speak much and smiling at the pops who doze off in front of the TV, brands are going all out on Father’s Day.

Amazon Prime Video, Zomato, Tanishq, Zlade, Hyundai, Samsung, Manforce, and Zepto are a few of the names that released work for this day.

Here’s a list of some of the best Father’s Day spots from 2024.

Amazon Prime Video

Hyundai India

Manforce

Zomato

Burger King

Flipkart

Samsung India

Tanishq

Zlade

Axis Bank

boAt

Safari Bags

Swiggy Instamart

Smart Bazzar

Zepto

Photo by Juan Pablo Serrano/Pexels

