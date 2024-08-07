Zomato celebrates customer who ordered Rs. 9.4 Lakh worth of coffee from Starbucks

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new ad is a real story of Mumbai’s Mishquat, who loves to order her Starbucks from Zomato.
How much do you love your coffee? Most of us spend around Rs 150-400 for a good cup, right? Well, a Mumbai resident has taken coffee love to the next level by spending Rs 9.4 lakhs on it. According to Starbucks’ new ad film, Mishquat has ordered coffee worth more than Rs 9 lakh w from Starbucks via Zomato.
The food delivery app had a unique way to celebrate the milestone.
Zomato’s latest campaign is a tribute to her love story with Starbucks. The brand’s ad film features Mishquat’s very angry mother, who has come to her local Starbucks demanding all her money back. That’s when the store’s manager intervenes and charms her heart by making her try ‘Mishquat special’ coffee. This interaction not only showcases the bond between Mishquat and her favourite coffee shop but also emphasises the role of Zomato in their coffee journey. The delivery partner, who frequently brings coffee to Mishquat's home, adds another layer of connection to the story, illustrating the integral part of delivery services in the modern coffee experience.
Zomato’s campaigns are often based on deep consumer insights that the brand owns. The brand effectively utilises consumer insights to enhance its marketing strategies, focusing on customer engagement and relevance. The company tailors its content across various platforms by understanding audience preferences and current trends. Infact, Zomato’s CEO Deepinder Goyal often involves the end consumer in the decision-making of the brand’s moves. This strategy also fosters a sense of community among the consumers and they feel valued.
Last year, Zomato’s campaign called '2023 stories', featuring real consumers speaking about their love for their favourite dish, received immense praise. It showed the brand really knows its consumer and is able to connect with them on a personal level.
On the same lines, Zomato also owns its very own Rewind IP, a report based on the insights the brand has collected over the year. The interesting findings from the report and other data sources often become a point of conversation across platforms, helping the brand gain significant traction.
A lot of campaigns from the brand are also based on pop culture and social insights. The brand has a history of crafting campaigns that resonate with its audience by tapping into real-life experiences and emotions. For example, another recent campaign from the brand made clever use of how different people mispronounce their name. It divides the audience into two teams over the brand's pronunciation; ‘ZoMaito’ or ‘ZoMaato’.