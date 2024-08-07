Zomato celebrates customer who ordered Rs. 9.4 Lakh worth of coffee from Starbucks

Zomato’s latest campaign is a tribute to her love story with Starbucks. The brand’s ad film features Mishquat’s very angry mother, who has come to her local Starbucks demanding all her money back. That’s when the store’s manager intervenes and charms her heart by making her try ‘Mishquat special’ coffee. This interaction not only showcases the bond between Mishquat and her favourite coffee shop but also emphasises the role of Zomato in their coffee journey. The delivery partner, who frequently brings coffee to Mishquat's home, adds another layer of connection to the story, illustrating the integral part of delivery services in the modern coffee experience.