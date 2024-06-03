Zomato cheers for India with Ranveer Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in its new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In a bid to create excitement around the upcoming Cricket World Cup, Zomato, an Indian food ordering and delivery platform, has unveiled an ad film as part of its ongoing Match Ho Toh Zomato campaign.
Featuring brand ambassadors Ranveer Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the film aims to resonate with young Indians through its relatable narrative. It celebrates India's twin passions - cricket and food.
Directed by Bollywood director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the film opens with Ranveer Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu reflecting on the importance of India winning the Cricket World Cup. The essence behind the film is that one might miss out on n number of things in life, but for now the only thing that matters is India winning the World Cup.
It captures India's love for food and cricket as a group of friends, including Ranveer Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, gather around, eyes glued to the screens, engrossed in the cricket season with boxes of food ordered from Zomato. The camaraderie and shared excitement build up to a conclusion with everyone cheering, Indiaaa-India.
Speaking about the campaign, Ranveer Singh said, “It was great collaborating with Raj and Dk and Samantha on this campaign. We had fun shooting and I believe that fun has translated in what we created. The campaign is really cute. The best thing to do during World Cup matches is to order from Zomato. This messaging is captured in a novel and innovative way by the creative team. I'm sure the viewers will have a smile on their face when they watch it.”
Speaking about the campaign Samantha Prabhu said, “I loved every moment of shooting this ad film. Cricket unites us all, and Zomato’s concept has been beautifully showcased by Raj and DK Sir. I am proud to be a part of this Match Ho Toh Zomato campaign and I will be cheering Indiaaa-India out loud.”