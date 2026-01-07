Zomato revises notification strategy to avoid prompting unhealthy eating

Zomato, one of India’s leading food-delivery platforms, has publicly acknowledged changes to the way it sends push notifications to users, following a candid conversation by founder Deepinder Goyal on entrepreneur Raj Shamani’s Figuring Out podcast this week. Goyal said Zomato has moved away from dish-specific prompts that could inadvertently encourage unhealthy eating habits, in favour of more generic messages such as “Are you hungry? Order something.”

Speaking on the podcast, Goyal reflected on how some earlier notification strategies were “unconsciously” designed and could be borderline manipulative. As an example, he explained that if a user ordered biryani once, the app might subsequently ask if they wanted biryani again. This is a pattern he now considers potentially promoting unhealthy consumption. These dish-level reminders have, he said, been dialled back in recent updates. (Time stamp: 4:15:12)

Zomato has long been recognised for its playful, contextual and personalised notification style, which industry observers say helped distinguish its brand in a crowded market. Cheeky one-liners and tailored nudges have been a hallmark of the app’s engagement approach, aiming to reach users at moments of likely hunger with relatable, conversational messages.

However, such personalisation has drawn mixed responses from users over the years. Some have welcomed the casual tone, while others have found repeated prompts intrusive or irrelevant. The recent shift to more generic alerts appears designed to mitigate concerns that overly targeted notifications might reinforce unhealthy eating behaviours, particularly late at night.

Goyal’s comments came in the context of a wider discussion on balancing business growth with user wellbeing. During the podcast, he was asked how he reconciles this tension with his own personal values. Goyal is known not only for his role at Zomato and its parent company Eternal, but also for his advocacy of health and fitness. He has previously spoken about losing around 15 kilograms over several years through disciplined dietary tracking, mindful carbohydrate consumption and consistent physical activity.

In describing his approach to health, Goyal has emphasised consistency over extremes, along with the psychological benefits of maintaining a balanced routine. These views stand in contrast to the idea of algorithmically nudging users towards frequent indulgence, a contradiction Shamani directly raised during their conversation.

The podcast appearance, which also touched on competition within the food-delivery market and Zomato’s broader operational challenges, offered one of the clearest articulations yet of Goyal’s thinking on product design and responsibility. The company’s decision to refine its notification practices signals a growing awareness of how digital engagement tools intersect with everyday habits, and how subtle design choices can shape user behaviour at scale.