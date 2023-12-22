Zomato spreads holiday cheer with a merrylicious Christmas film

The ad film shows Zomato's commitment when Santa Claus gets late.
Zomato, a food ordering and delivery platform, has launched its Christmas ad campaign, capturing the spirit of the season with a heartwarming tale of late-night deliveries, unexpected encounters and the magic of Christmas.
This is the time when the child in all of us eagerly awaits the arrival of Santa Claus, laden with gifts and joy. Zomato's latest film taps into this magical anticipation, bringing to life the emotional rollercoaster that unfolds when Santa Claus is late.
In the ad film, Zomato showcases the reactions of grown-ups and kids alike when the news of Santa Claus' delay breaks. From a young boy to a grown woman, an air hostess, a lovable dog, a man with red balloons, a couple with decorated Christmas tree, a police officer and even a teary-eyed shopkeeper ordering tissues via Zomato's Blinkit app, the excitement for Santa's visit is real.
People shed tears, expressing disappointment, until Zomato steps in to deliver Christmas cheer with the message- "Late deliveries can be painful, so we know, we have to deliver on time".
The ad highlights the role of Zomato in bringing joy to people's lives during the festive season as the characters enjoy their meals with smiles, transforming disappointment into festive cheer.
In a surprising twist, a Zomato delivery partner, wrapping up a late-night delivery, shares a heartwarming hug with Santa Claus and says, "Sab aap hi ka intezaar kar rahe hai", which translates to, "Everyone's waiting for you". The gesture highlights the collective anticipation for Santa's magic. Later he discovers a gift for himself on his bike, adding an extra layer of sweetness to the narrative.
The film captures the essence of the magic of twinkling lights, blending humour, warmth and the joy of giving during the festive season with a background music that sings- "It's alright" because in the end it's Merry Christmas for all.