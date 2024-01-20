Zomato takes over a Mumbai Metro’s PSA system

Travellers were shocked to know the next station was (Chaat)kopar.
First came ‘Kheer mangoge, kheer denge’ in Delhi NCR, it showed off Zomato’s OOH and subsequently earned media prowess.
Now, the restaurant discovery and food delivery app has taken over Mumbai Metro’s announcement duties. Instead of ‘Agla station Ghatkopar’, the travellers heard, “Agla station (Chaat)kopar.”
It was a setup, of course. The lady behind the microphone immediately reminded people that if they heard “(Chaat)kopar instead of Ghatkopar”, it meant they were hungry and could avail 60% off on Zomato.
The stunt works because, in Mumbai metros and local trains, travellers always focus on two things – the imagery outside the windows and the PSA. Why? Because both reveal which is the next station; the city is always in a hurry, isn’t it?
And if these travellers hear something else, their minds, hearts, and ears immediately go on high alert – Zomato catches travellers in their most mindful moment.
Adding to it, the stunt took place in Mumbai is by design because the city is one of the top users of the Zomato app.
A simple reminder of 60% off will make them order from the app unlike a Tier II or III region where the brand will have to invest in converting interested folk into regular users, and such marketing stunts may not immediately lead to conversations, in this case, orders.
Interestingly, as per Zomato’s food-ordering trends from 2023, Mumbai resident Hanees was the nation’s biggest foodie having placed 3,580 orders last year.
Maharashtra stood second to Delhi when it came to demand for ‘chaat’ as per Zomato’s website which lets you search for data around a particular food dish.