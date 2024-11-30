Zomato uses the 'Chief of Staff' row to its advantage in new print ad

Zomato has creatively capitalised on the recent controversy surrounding its Chief of Staff hiring process by launching a new print ad promoting Zomato Gold's weekend offer. The ad was placed in the November 30, 2024, Times of India edition.

“No need to pay us Rs. 20 Lakhs, just pay us Rs.30 and get Zomato Gold for 3+3 months at Rs.30,” says the ad’s copy. “Issued in public interest by Chief of Staff, Marketing,” it adds.

For the uninitiated, Zomato’s CEO Deepinder Goyal a few days ago had posted on his social media handles that he is on the hunt for a Chief of Staff. However, the posts sparked sharp debate on LinkedIn and X due to their unusual condition: the successful candidate would not receive a salary in their first year and would need to pay Rs 20 lakh for the position. He described the role as offering "10x more learning than a two-year degree from a top management school".

A day later, the CEO walked back on the Rs 20 lakh fee stipulation for hiring a Chief of Staff (COS). He had further stated that the Rs. 20 lakh fees were merely “a filter to identify people who could appreciate the opportunity of a fast-track career without being bogged down by the constraints before them.”

