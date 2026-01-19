Zomato’s new ad highlights harder food choices with Smriti Mandhana

Zomato has rolled out a new video-led campaign featuring Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, positioning healthy eating as a matter of discipline and consistency rather than restriction.

The film draws parallels between Mandhana’s professional journey and everyday decision-making, focusing on how sustained commitment to difficult choices contributes to long-term outcomes. It traces her career milestones alongside personal challenges, framing discipline as central to performance, both on and off the field.

The campaign shifts the conversation around healthy eating away from short-term resolutions and towards habits built over time. It presents food choices as part of a broader mindset associated with ambition and self-improvement, rather than guilt or deprivation.

Commenting on the campaign, Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, marketing head, Zomato said:

“Smriti's journey reminds us that excellence isn't built on easy choices; it's built on the hard ones, made consistently. This campaign isn't about guilt or New Year resolutions that fade by February. It's about reframing healthy eating as an act of strength and ambition. With Healthy Mode, we're giving customers the tools to make those hard choices easier, so that discipline becomes habit, and habit becomes transformation.”

The campaign will be distributed across digital and social platforms. It also draws attention to Zomato’s Healthy Mode feature, which allows users to filter food options using nutritional information and preference-based tools.