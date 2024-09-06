Zomato's Onam campaign brings festival warmth to your doorstep

Onam is that time of the year, where all the people who celebrate and stay away from their homes, come back to celebrate this occasion with their families. The film is a reminder of 'Onam Calling' showcasing a young professional missing home and Onam festivities. She travels through the state, looking at and capturing the regional nuances and cultural essence of the festival. As she travels, she encounters colourful characters typical of Onam celebrations, who unexpectedly join her journey home.