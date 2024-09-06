Zomato's Onam campaign brings festival warmth to your doorstep

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Onam is that time of the year, where all the people who celebrate and stay away from their homes, come back to celebrate this occasion with their families. The film is a reminder of 'Onam Calling' showcasing a young professional missing home and Onam festivities. She travels through the state, looking at and capturing the regional nuances and cultural essence of the festival. As she travels, she encounters colourful characters typical of Onam celebrations, who unexpectedly join her journey home.
Upon arrival, her mother is overwhelmed by the sudden influx of guests, prompting concern about feeding everyone. Zomato's food delivery app solves this problem, ensuring a delightful Onam feast.
Zomato's Onam campaign uses regional storytelling to showcase Kerala's culture and traditions, creating an emotional connection with the target audience by highlighting the importance of family reunions during the festival. The campaign seamlessly integrates Zomato's service, emphasising convenience and problem-solving for Onam feasts.
Authenticity is central, with accurate representation of local characters, settings, and cuisine. A melodious, originally produced soundtrack featuring quintessential Malayalam music completes the experience. This 360-degree campaign by Zomato will be amplified across film, OOH, Mall Branding, Bags and Metro Wrap.