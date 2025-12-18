Zouk’s new Christmas ad revisits office Secret Santa moments

Zouk has released a new Christmas campaign film built around the workplace tradition of Secret Santa gifting. The film uses a familiar office setting to explore how a well-chosen gift can prompt curiosity, speculation and collective engagement among colleagues.

Set during the holiday season, the film follows a young professional who receives a Secret Santa gift that closely matches her personal taste. The gift triggers a series of interactions across the office as she attempts to identify who selected it. The narrative unfolds through everyday office moments, drawing on situations commonly associated with Secret Santa exchanges.

The storyline focuses on how gifting, when perceived as personal, often leads to conversations and shared participation beyond the exchange itself. The film places emphasis on workplace dynamics rather than the act of gifting alone, reflecting how such rituals play out in office environments.

Disha Singh, founder of Zouk, said: “Almost everyone who has worked in an office has been part of a Secret Santa guessing game. We wanted to capture that very specific excitement , when a gift feels so ‘you’ that you can’t help but try to figure out who truly knows you that well. At Zouk, our bags are an extension of personality, so this story felt natural and deeply relatable.”

The film has been released across Zouk’s digital and social media platforms as part of its seasonal communication.