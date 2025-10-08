Zoya Jewels launches campaign celebrating Kashmir’s timeless beauty

Zoya, the luxury jewellery atelier from the House of Tata, has unveiled its new campaign ‘Whispers from the Valley,’ inspired by the breathtaking beauty and renewal of Kashmir’s landscape. Shot in Srinagar during late summer, the campaign explores the valley’s transitions — from chinar leaves to frost-touched apples and tulip blooms — symbolising transformation, grace, and timeless elegance.



Conceptualised by Sharon Nayak in collaboration with Zoya’s marketing team, the campaign captures the natural poetry of Kashmir through a series of films and photographs. The visuals, complemented by a musical score from Kavish and Kanishk Seth, reflect Zoya’s design philosophy — jewellery that embodies emotion, movement, and beauty inspired by nature.

The campaign celebrates the Zoya woman as a reflection of renewal and strength, mirroring the valley’s changing seasons. It is being showcased across print, digital, and ATL channels, with the collection debuting earlier this month through an immersive presentation in Hyderabad. Sonam Kapoor, Zoya’s brand ambassador, adorned the Spring Song choker and earrings at the launch event.

Sharon Nayak, founder of Sharon Nayak Design, said: “Zoya’s jewellery has always inspired me, and ‘Whispers from the Valley’ felt like a story waiting to be told. The concept grew from Kashmir’s changing seasons, which I saw as a perfect reflection of Zoya’s stunning pieces — jewellery that captures emotion and the beauty of nature.”

Sonam Kapoor, global fashion icon and brand ambassador, added: “Zoya’s Whispers from the Valley collection feels deeply personal to me, inspired by our country’s crown jewel and its culture. Every design sparks emotion, making one feel alive and inspired to embrace their own creative journey.”

Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company said: “Whispers from the Valley has long been one of our most celebrated collections, cherished for its connection to Kashmir. Kashmir is poetry for India, and at Zoya, we see that poetry in its seasons. The Zoya woman, enchanted by this beauty, celebrates the spirit of renewal.”



The collection will continue its previews across New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, furthering its message of harmony between nature, craftsmanship, and femininity.