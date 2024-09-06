CreativeWorks goes beyond traditional media, engaging directly with marketers: Disney+ Hotstar’s Dhruv Dhawan

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The head of ads speaks about the streaming platform’s in-house branded content and digital innovation studio.
Last week, Disney+ Hotstar released the second season of Toofani Biryani Hunt. In each episode, chef Ranveer Brar goes on a culinary adventure, bringing to the audience biryanis from diverse regions. Through this journey, the show aims to establish the pairing of biryani and Thums Up, a connection the beverage brand has been reiterating throughout its ads.
Earlier in July, the platform launched Hardly Working by Naukri, a standup comedy show that humorously explores the lighter side of office culture. The series, which featured a lineup of India’s top comedians, delves into relatable and comedic moments. It was a part of Naukri.com’s ongoing commitment to engage with Gen-Z professionals and address all aspects of their careers.
These shows were creative solutions conceptualised and created by Disney+ Hotstar’s CreativeWorks, the streaming platform’s full-service, in-house branded content and digital innovation studio.
CreativeWorks enables brands to engage audiences meaningfully, creating deeper, contextually relevant connections. These can be by facilitating collaborations between brands and popular characters, such as the protagonist of its popular show Anupama, to extend their message across social media through recognisable faces. Or it can also work closely with brands to create custom content that aligns with their business objectives, leveraging consumer insights. It also enables organic partnerships across entertainment and sports, integrating brands with platform IPs for authentic connections. It ensures brand communication is delivered in a non-intrusive and engaging way.
Dhruv Dhawan, head of ads, Disney+ Hotstar, says, “CreativeWorks is a local yet globally integrated workshop within the Disney framework, focused on India and Hotstar. It serves as an end-to-end turnkey creative studio, enabling advertisers to collaborate closely with us, beyond traditional media discussions.”
The platform offers both paid and free IPs for brands and partners to collaborate with, providing a range of partnership opportunities. While its subscriber base largely attracts premium brands, the platform works with a mix of brands, including mass-market ones. However, the storytelling may differ for premium brands.
The studio has worked across various categories, offering creative solutions to brands like Tanishq, Vivo, William Grant & Sons, and Hero Maverick. Apart from Toofani Biryani Hunt, the studio produced Where Next? for William Grant & Sons, a campaign focussing on individuals who have forged their own paths by challenging the status quo.
“We're also exploring the auto sector, like in our recent show Commander Karan Saxena the protagonist rode a Hero Maverick, integrating the brand into the storyline. Whether through bespoke content or embedding brands into shows, we focus on creating meaningful brand engagement across industries,” he says.
Recently, it partnered with Naukri to create the show Hardly Working. Dhawan says the campaign saw exceptional results in engagement, watch time, and conversions.
“This success comes from the time and effort we invest in collaborating closely with brands. By going beyond media, we engage directly with brand marketers and creative teams, strengthening relationships at a higher level, including CMOs and brand custodians,” he says.
Dhawan says the core aim for CreativeWorks is to maximise the platform, allowing for differentiated storytelling. Speaking about the need for an in-house content studio, he says that many of its IPs are internally developed, so keeping these conversations and processes in-house allows for tighter coordination and integration, ensuring everything runs smoothly while maintaining creative control.
“As a content-driven company, we work closely with internal content teams, production houses, and other key stakeholders. Our in-house team's unique skill set ensures seamless collaboration across content, strategy, go-to-market, and sales teams,” he adds.