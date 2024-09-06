CreativeWorks goes beyond traditional media, engaging directly with marketers: Disney+ Hotstar’s Dhruv Dhawan

CreativeWorks enables brands to engage audiences meaningfully, creating deeper, contextually relevant connections. These can be by facilitating collaborations between brands and popular characters, such as the protagonist of its popular show Anupama, to extend their message across social media through recognisable faces. Or it can also work closely with brands to create custom content that aligns with their business objectives, leveraging consumer insights. It also enables organic partnerships across entertainment and sports, integrating brands with platform IPs for authentic connections. It ensures brand communication is delivered in a non-intrusive and engaging way.