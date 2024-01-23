Good Glamm Group signs three year brand partnership deal with Dharma Productions

As part of the deal, all theatre and OTT releases by Dharma for the three-year duration will exclusively feature Good Glamm’s beauty brands.
Good Glamm Group, a direct-to-consumer company, has inked an exclusive three-year partnership with Dharma Productions. As part of this collaboration, all theatre and OTT releases from Dharma Productions during this period will exclusively feature collaborations with Good Glamm's beauty brands.
Darpan Sanghvi, founder and chief executive officer of Good Glamm, discussed the partnership in an interview with ET.
St Botanica, Organic Harvest, and MyGlamm, the beauty and personal care brands under Good Glamm, are set to take the spotlight through in-movie and OTT placements. The exclusive collaboration with Dharma Productions will showcase these brands through co-branded lines, limited edition launches, and marketing campaigns released under the banner of Dharma Productions.
Sanghvi said, “Such associations are long-term brand building platforms for us; as for the movies and releases, these will be promoted through our brand assets."
He mentioned ongoing discussions with three additional production houses and major studios for similar agreements spanning three to five years. He emphasised that these partnerships would maintain exclusivity, ensuring no overlap between them.
“Our focus is to get to profitability now. In the next two quarters, we have to become profitable so that we can look at a successful IPO next year. If our profitability plans are on track, we get three-four quarters of profitability and growth. Then we can look at the IPO by Diwali 2025,” Sanghvi added.
Good Glamm group comprises acquisitions of The Moms Co, Organic Harvest, Sirona, St Botanica, and BabyChakra, in addition to the digital media and content platform ScoopWhoop. The group also holds stake in Twinkle Khanna's media company, Tweak India.