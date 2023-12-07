Philips India, Sony SAB, Myntra, and more triumph at afaqs! Brand Storyz Awards 2023

On December 06, a diverse array of top brands came under one roof at Aloft in Aerocity, New Delhi to add another chapter to their success stories.
In a culmination of innovation and creativity, the afaqs! Brand Storyz Awards 2023 unfolded at Aloft, Aerocity, New Delhi, recognising exemplary efforts in the realm of content marketing.
The event, held on December 06, brought together leading brands and agencies under one roof to applaud outstanding achievements in engaging audiences and driving growth through strategic content creation.
In this prestigious competition, a total of over 100 prominent brands showcased their outstanding marketing endeavours. Participating brands included Sprite, Paisabazaar.com, Dabur Amla, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, Dettol India, Godrej Group, ZEEL- Zee Talkies, Sony SAB, NavaBharat, IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation), and Tanishq among a diverse roster with each addition contributing to the diverse and competitive landscape of the awards.
Prominent winners at afaqs! Brand Storyz Awards 2023
The prestigious metals, aimed at identifying and rewarding the most creative endeavours in content marketing, were earned by an array of outstanding campaigns across various categories.
The judging process, led by a distinguished panel of industry experts, emphasised criteria such as the uniqueness of the idea, quality of craft, execution, engagement, and brand integration.
Among the notable winners were:
Philips India (2 Gold metals and 4 Silver metals)
Gold metal in Brand Campaigns in Durables for "Isse Nahi Katega - Philips BT1000 Male Grooming Campaign"
Gold metal in Best Use of Interactive Content for "Isse Nahi Katega - Philips BT1000 Male Grooming Campaign"
Silver metal in Best Campaign in Durables for "Style with CARE - Positioning for Philips Beauty"
Silver metal in Best Campaign of the Year (Multimedia) for "Isse Nahi Katega - Philips BT1000 Male Grooming Campaign"
Silver metal in Best Innovation for "Philips Rap Campaign ft. Sapna Malik and Rida Tharana"
Silver metal in Best Innovation for "Isse Nahi Katega - Philips BT1000 Male Grooming Campaign"
NavaBharat (2 Gold and 1 Silver)
Gold metal in Best Campaign in B2B for "Hum Sakshi Hain"
Gold metal in Best Thought Leadership Initiative for "Hum Sakshi Hain"
Bronze metal in Best Educational Content for "Hum Sakshi Hain"
Vodafone Idea (2 Gold)
Gold metal in Best Use of Data for "Doubling digital acquisitions for Postpaid via customised messaging & precise targeting"
Gold metal in Best Use of Social Media for "Vi Sach mucch too mucch campaign"
Sony SAB (1 Gold and 1 Bronze)
Gold metal in Best Continuing Campaign for "Jo Roz Choti Khushiyan Dete Hain, Wohi Rishte Toh Bade Hote Hain!"
Bronze metal in Best Branded Campaign: TV for "Jo Roz Choti Khushiyan Dete Hain, Wohi Rishte Toh Bade Hote Hain!"
Myntra (1 Gold and 1 Bronze)
Gold metal in Best Innovation for "Myntra Fwd Launch"
Bronze metal in Best Campaign of the Year (Multimedia) for "Myntra Fwd Launch"
Hummy Gummy (1 Gold and 1 Silver)
Gold metal in Best Website for "hummygummy.in"
Silver metal in Best Campaign in Packaged Goods for "Hummy Gummy Social Media Campaign"
The afaqs! Brand Storyz Awards 2023 jury panel
The categories, meticulously researched and crafted to capture the current state of content marketing, were judged by industry experts including:
Akshay Gurnani, co-founder and CEO, Schbang
Amit Sethiya, head of marketing, SYSKA Group
Anuya Jakatdar, co-founder and chief creative officer, Bare Bones Collective
Harsh Shah, chief digital officer, Wunderman Thompson
Manoj Gadgil, business unit leader and VP-marketing, Kenvue India
Pranav Thakker, national head - Brand Partnerships, The Viral Fever
Rajesh Ramaswamy, founder, The Script Room
Ranabir Bose, head of marketing, Aditya Birla Finance Limited
Raunaq Sharma, vice president-marketing, Digital and Ecomm, Flying Machine
Shailja Saraswati Varghese, chief content officer, Omnicom Media Group India
Shreya Agarwal, head, FilterCopy
Viraj Sheth, co-founder and CEO, Monk Entertainment
The awards ceremony celebrated not only the accomplishments of the winners but also the industry's dedication to pushing the boundaries of content marketing.
For a comprehensive list of all the winners, please click here.