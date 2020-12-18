Case Study on CRED’s successful growth story with IPL 2020

A global event like IPL, courtesy its robust and extensive broadcast reach, does not just get massive eyeballs on television for the partnered brand but with targeted campaigning and initiatives creates a recall. The constant recall draws a curiosity which the brand can leverage leading to customer acquisition. In CRED’s case, the league helped the platform to draw the desired attention from its targeted approach.

This is what Shailendra J Singh, Managing Director at Sequoia Capital (a key investor in CRED) mentioned about the ad campaigns: