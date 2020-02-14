Case study on MG Hector becoming the segment leader

MG is a British automotive marque, and M.G. Car Company Limited was the British sports car manufacturer that made the marque famous. As a new entrant in India there was a lot of anticipation about MG’s advent in India. However, around the time when MG launched its first four-wheeler HECTOR the market was experiencing an unprecedented slump. Auto sales had been stagnant for 9 months and showed a precipitous decline for 4 months leading up to July ’19. Despite all odds, Hector was launched in a high growth, high competitiveness segment. MG’s obvious choice for sporting association was cricket based on the massive viewership and fan-following of the sport in India.