Cricket LIVE’s prowess backed by their success busts myths

As renowned as IPL is around the nation, Cricket Live as you already know is one of the most entertaining, analytical and informative live cricket shows. Being a pre-post-mid innings show, Cricket Live digs deep into the cricket match that is about to go live. The involvement of numerous experts of the sport sitting together and analyzing the cricket match before-during and after it has gone live gives this show an edge over every other show. This is something that several cricket enthusiasts around the world look forward to, as a result of which this show has emerged to be one of the major highlights of an IPL season.