“During an India match day or a big IPL match, we certainly see a rise in our downloads...”: Atit Mehta, BYJU’S

With this partnership, how has your experience been? What kind of incentives do you think IPL provides over other Indian sporting events?

BYJU’S has been associated with cricket from September 2015 onwards (when the app was launched). During an India match day or a big IPL match, we certainly see a rise in our downloads as compared to non-cricket days. Other measurable objectives like awareness, audience engagement, time spent on the app, conversation rates, etc., also have shown an upward trend.

Cricket, in general, provides a lot of incentives for advertisers. For example, cricket is an advertiser-friendly sport with a break after every over or at a fall of a wicket. Plus the breaks are of 45 seconds, so there are 2 or 3 brands whose advertising plays out - thereby reducing the ebb and flow of viewers.