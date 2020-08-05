Fan sentiments revive with the return of high octane live sports

While on one side, sporting events woo fans, they are as much enthralling for the associated brands. In past, myriad brands have invaded the sports sponsorship space and marketers have been partnering with these events for a prolonged period, cashing in on the massive audience base and taking home an astounding ROI - all by leveraging smart innovations and customised activations. From traditional FMCG players to food delivery to online payments to emerging start-ups, sporting events qualify as the ideal arcade model in reaching out to the brand’s TG. Talking about event-specific campaigns, IPL has been known to be a highly conversational topic; hence, associated brands have been known to curate IPL-centric campaigns yielding them a once-in-a-year opportunity. Be it Dream11’s ‘Ye Game Hai Mahaan’ campaign or Swiggy and Zomato’s discount-driven innovations, which have resulted in not just maximised reach but also brand awareness and overall brand, leading to increased customer acquisitions or orders, in the latter’s case.