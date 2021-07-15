Fans and advertisers gear up for Premier League’s 30th season

With the football excitement already running high with the recently concluded Euro 2020 and COPA America, PL’s upcoming season can surely expect a warm welcome. The league at present is at its competitive best, with emerging teams making shocking breakthroughs during the league and teams now having a lot more fixtures being consequential to game results. Another exciting aspect about this season is that the edition has 9 top team fixtures within the first 50 days of the league starting. The brand positivity also seen on PL matches has over the years effectively urged various categories of advertisers to leverage PL in building a strong associative value with the audience. Taking all these aspects into consideration, this is a growing opportunity for brands to jump on and not miss.