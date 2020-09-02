Fans and brands look forward to scoring big as Premier League returns…

On the other side of the field, historic Chelsea rivals Manchester United have a massive fan base of their own. Manchester United is the most popular club, with 21% of Indians nominating it as their favourite club, as per Brand Finance. The club has over 14 official fans clubs in India (as per MANU official website) with a combined fan base of over 1.5 lakhs. Dhruv Dua, president, MUFC-D (Delhi), who started the group with a friend seven years ago. The group, officially recognized by the club in 2015, now hosts regular screenings for all big fixtures that involve Manchester United. In a livemint story, Dhruv, a lighting designer by profession, shared “Attendance-wise we are huge. We don’t put up any advertisements. We just create an event on our Facebook page and people show up. That’s how much people love United here in Delhi."