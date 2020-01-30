How sports associations are elevating emerging start-ups & companies

Expressing the benefits of associating with the IPL, Srivats TS (VP Marketing, Swiggy) said, “Swiggy has been an associate broadcast sponsor of IPL two years in a row and has delivered some of the most memorable commercials of the cricketing season. Riding on the campaign’s success and continuing with the ‘What a Delivery’ theme, last year, Swiggy brought back six new commercials that celebrated India’s undying love for Cricket and Food in the most witty and relatable manner. The core message of the campaign was simple as it highlighted how Swiggy is allowing consumers the convenience of enjoying the cricketing action while it takes care of all their food needs. Shot in an entertaining and tongue-in-cheek manner, the ads were inspired by everyday situations with simple storylines and minimum dialogues. Swiggy's IPL TVCs are reflective of the national brand that Swiggy is today. Post the last IPL campaign, we had millions of users download the app, waiting for Swiggy to go live in their cities. At Swiggy we saw strong business results across key metrics including new user growth as well as repeat user growth through the campaign. We saw phenomenal engagement on Swiggy Sixes as a property with over a million users using the Swiggy Sixes during IPL.”