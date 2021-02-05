IPL 2020 delivers well for the online food ordering category

On the relationship between Cricket and food and Swiggy’s association with IPL, the brand comments, “Sports, entertainment and food go hand-in-hand and we believe it was the perfect opportunity for our brand to engage with consumers in a seamless manner. Ordering food via Swiggy while watching and enjoying their sporting event of choice is something, we believe has become intuitive and almost automatic. Swiggy has been associated with the T20 tournament for the last two years. The partnership with India's biggest television entertainment spectacle, which draws millions of people and cricket fans – is a great platform for our brand as it places us right where the consumer is present organically. The T20 season presents a unique opportunity to maximize contextuality and reach of our campaign, with users tuning in every day to catch the cricket action on television and on Hotstar.”