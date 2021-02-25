“IPL’s exposure on television is far more superior to other mediums…” Ajay Motwani, Adani Wilmar

Tell us what were your expectations from this season? What parameters does a brand from the FMCG category consider before coming onboard?

IPL 2020 was a major sporting event that was held during the pandemic. In the 6 months or so after the initial phases of lockdown, so we were expecting the viewership numbers to be high. And for us as an FMCG brand, it’s not just the viewership numbers but other parameters like market share, year-on-year growth, top of mind, spontaneous awareness and other internal growth measures – and we’ve seen those improve.

An interesting observation we’ve seen during our association with the event is that in spite of Fortune being a female-centric brand, we’ve seen IPL catering to these audiences especially with everyone working from home including women. Traditional edible oils like sunflower, soya and mustard oils are female-centric purchases while oils like rice bran and healthcare have seen involvement from men as well in buying. Hence, broadcasting IPL on television becomes a family viewing event and thus caters to a large TG - and we’ve seen the same being reflected across various measurable parameters.