Is the ICC T20 World Cup a good advertising platform to access and engage Female Audiences?

With the ongoing IPL and upcoming ICC World T20, the next 45 days will be packed with a high exhilaration and anticipation from both fans as well advertisers. And with a diverse audience – with substantial women audience – it remains to be seen this year’s turnout & how other genres are going to compete with the rest of the audience – a comparatively smaller lot. For the brands, the festive season is approaching which is a time when marketing spends are the most. With IPL almost on its last leg, the upcoming World Cup T20 2021 seems to be an ideal choice for brands to leverage the nationalistic fervour and reach out to almost half a billion loyalists of the game.