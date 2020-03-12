Reach of television remains unassailable with live sports having its back

Television has over the years become an integral part of every household. The influence and impact that television has on the users has always been deep-rooted and long-lasting. Over the years it has been able to capture a vast audience alongside witnessing a momentous growth over the decades. One of the prime reasons for this is the necessity that TV has created for itself. Surveys suggest that when a household receives electricity, the first electronic product that they prefer purchasing is a TV. It has played a vital role in captivating long hours of media consumption in the lives of every Indian. With over 50 million TV sets and more than 20 million homes linked with DTH telecast in the country, TV not only acts as a medium that informs and entertains but also has a remarkable impact on educating the masses. With the extensive reach that television has been developing, it has been able to retain top spot on a marketer's list. In an era where several digital platforms are gaining attention, the competition has been tight. But despite this intense competition, TV has been able to perpetuate its stronghold over the audience giving them multitudinous reasons to stick to it.