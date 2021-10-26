T20 World Cup attracts a vast and more engaged audience, says CoinDCX’s Marketing Head

World Cup on TV has proven to be a highly engaging advertising platform because the whole nation is watching the same TVC at the same time and discussing it on social media because of this commonality. How does CoinDCX look at its creative performances objectively and also try to understand the social media world when its ads are live?

We produce our main content keeping broadcast in the mind but we also support it with a lot of parallel content running on social media. This helps us with our common narrative being communicated across platforms and to a wider audience. For example,as the primary TVC runs, we created engaging properties on social media like a Crypto ChampionsLeague where the audience could participate and win prizes. We also partnered with Fandom where we could engage with fan clubs of teams. These shoulder properties keep the communication rolling which further builds a continuous recall.