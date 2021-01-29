The path of BFSI sector’s new normal and the role of sports in its aid

Even during the 2020 edition of IPL, big players from the BFSI sector were seen to actively invest in the most renowned cricket league in the world. Insurance aggregators like Policybazaar saw significant increases in their ad spends on the 13th edition of the league. As quoted by Sai Narayan, CMO, Paisabazaar.com, “If there were no live sports we might not have reached 40 million monthly users on Paisabazaar and 30 million monthly users on Policybazaar. Given its presence across multiple platforms and multi-language feed, IPL is a great stage for marketers to experiment with different communication formats. Historically speaking, whenever we have considered cricket, we have observed a substantial surge in our web traffic, resulting in lowering our cost per lead at a daily/ monthly/ campaign/ market level. Being the largest online financial marketplace in India, we expect to ride high on the popularity of sports, especially cricket in our country, by leveraging it more as a platform than a medium.” Along with several other such associations, the BFSI sector clearly understands the prowess that the homegrown Indian cricket league withholds.