"We are the only company that has taken the QR code proposition to stadiums”: Jaskaran Singh Kapany, Paytm

To this Jaskaran adds, “Being a Sponsor is only a small part of the battle won. It is equally important how you activate this. Over the years, we have done many innovative on-ground activations ranging from the ‘Paytm se Stadium’ initiative, wherein, Paytm customers have had a chance to get their shopping packages ‘delivered’ by leading Indian cricket players before the match, to the innovative 'Digital Money Transfer’ to the ‘Man of the Match’. We also advertise various lines of businesses in our BCCI matches—Movies, Recharges, Bill payments, etc. These give tremendous visibility to key business offerings in front of millions of Indians, with a direct link to the business. We are the only company that has taken the QR code proposition to stadiums. In the IPL, you can see the ‘Paytm QR scan’ happening on the giant screen before the third umpire gives his decision. Also, the Paytm umpire branding has a 100% exposure since ours is the only logo that you see, unlike say other team jerseys, which come with multiple logos.”