What makes the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup a sought after event for fans and brands?

With the IPL in its last leg, the anticipation and eyeballs are drifting towards the seventh edition of ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The Indian fans have all the hopes pinned on this edition, as it returns after a 5-year long hiatus – the last one being held in 2016. The men in blue under Captain Courageous, Virat Kohli will look forward to avenging their near-title defeats in the last three ICC campaigns (World Test Championship 2019-21, World Cup 2019 and T20 World Cup 2016). Also, Kohli’s decision to step down after the event has fuelled the passion wagon of fans that have extended their full support to skipper and the team (World No. 2 in ICC rankings) set for a strong competition.