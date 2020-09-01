Why the BFSI sector should look to leverage the IPL

With the onus of IPL being much larger this time and the matches being scheduled to kick off during prime-time in India, broadcasters strongly believe that this season will break all viewerships records of the past. Adding on the point of IPL 2020 bearing this additional weight recovery on its shoulders this time Karthi added, “People have been starved for both fresh as well as live content since the lockdown. From that lens, yes, IPL holds a lot of promise. Since live audiences may not be possible, players may perform very differently this time. Either they will play more boldly, more creatively, actualising their own potential without worrying about playing to the gallery or being intimidated by it. Or, the lack of a huge cheering squad may dampen their enthusiasm for the game. If the former happens, viewership should really skyrocket. Not so much, if the latter happens.”