Accenture announces three-year partnership with MI New York as its principal partner

The team will leverage Accenture's digital services and consulting expertise to enhance performance.
Accenture has announced a three-year partnership with Major League Cricket Champions MI New York as its principal partner. Under the partnership, the Accenture logo will be visible on the front of MI New York match and training jerseys.
The team will also leverage Accenture's digital services and consulting expertise to enhance performance both on and off the field through solutions and data-driven strategies that will integrate with MI’s existing data-driven approach to cricket.
Jill Kramer, Accenture’s chief marketing and communications officer, said, “Cricket is the second most popular sport in the world and this is an exciting opportunity to innovate and grow the game in the US. This partnership will demonstrate how technology, including data and AI, can drive new experiences for players, coaches, team and fans.”
The long-term partnership will also focus on using data analytics, video analysis, and smart technologies to boost the performance of MI New York’s coaches and players both on and off the pitch.
In addition, these innovations will further improve team operations and help build connections with US audiences, increase engagement among American youth, and support MI New York's long-term goals in the development of the cricket ecosystem in the country.
MI New York is part of the MI family, a leading global cricket brand with five T20 teams across three continents and four countries, including both men’s and women’s teams. Major League Cricket is set to begin its second season this summer, starting July 5, 2024, allowing US fans to enjoy T20 cricket.