Acer Group forays into consumer electronics, launching TVs, air and water purifiers, and more

Acerpure TVs, Water purifier, vacuum cleaner, and personal care products will be available in the market in the coming months.
Acer Group, a leader in IT and technology solutions, announced its entrance into the consumer electronics market with the launch of Acerpure brand in India at a launch event in Bengaluru.
Acerpure India is poised to transform the industry by offering an array of consumer electronics and home appliances tailored to the unique requirements of Indian consumers.
The launch event was graced by Andrew Hou, president of Pan-Asia Pacific Operations at Acer Group; Harish Kohli, president and MD of Acer India, Sudhir Goel, chief business officer, Acer India; Stanley Kao, president, Acerpure Inc.; Vasudeva. G, director, Acerpure India, and Sunil Vachani co-founder and executive chairman from Dixon Technologies.
Acerpure India introduces a comprehensive array of consumer appliance products, each designed to elevate everyday living. From the captivating allure of ‘pure vision’ embodied in our TVs to the rejuvenating ‘pure breath’ offered by their Acerpure Cool Air Purifiers, while Acerpure Amrit Water Purifiers promise not just hydration, but the assurance of ‘pure water’, while the advanced Acerpure Cozy Air Circulator Fans and the pristine cleanliness achieved by their Acerpure Clean Vacuum Cleaners evoke sensations of ‘pure comfort’ and ‘pure feel’. Acerpure India's innovative lineup epitomises a new standard in consumer appliances for the discerning Indian market.
At the launch event, Acerpure unveiled its flagship product, Acerpure TV, featuring state-of-the-art technology and an immersive viewing experience. Launched in 4 sizes 32, 43, 55, and 65 inch, Acerpure TVs boast enhanced contrast, deeper blacks, and dazzling brightness, ensuring every scene comes to life with clarity and vibrancy. Boasting outstanding sound clarity with Dolby Atmos, a thin bezel design, multiple connectivity options, and a powerful processor. With a future roadmap including OLED TV, Mini LED TV, Gaming TV, and more Acerpure TV series is set to bring a new dimension to the Smart TV market in India.
Additionally, Acerpure showcased a diverse range of consumer electronics products, including Air Circulator Fans, Water Purifiers, Hand-held Vacuum Cleaners, two robotic Vacuum Cleaners, Hair Dryer, and Hair Styler, highlighting its commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for modern living. Looking ahead, Acerpure India plans to diversify its offerings, introducing a range of products including, refrigerators, Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, and more.
Another highlight of the event is an announcement on a Make-In-India partnership between Acerpure and Dixon Technologies, the Indian electronics manufacturer, wherein Dixon will undertake the manufacturing of Acerpure products in its facilities starting with TVs.
This development marks a significant stride in India's pursuit of self-reliance and global competitiveness in the electronics domain, aligning with the "Make in India" initiative. This strategic partnership is poised to uphold quality standards while substantially bolstering India's economic advancement. Leveraging local manufacturing capabilities, this collaboration is not only set to empower local talent but also catalyse technological innovation and foster job creation.
Commenting on Acerpure’s launch in the Indian market Andrew Hou, president of Pan-Asia Pacific Operations at Acer Group, said, "We are excited to launch Acerpure in India. The Indian market holds immense potential for Acerpure's growth and innovation. With our focus on technological excellence and sustainability, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers. As we venture into this new market, our dedication to innovation remains unwavering. Acerpure represents more than just a product launch; it signifies the dawn of a new era in home appliances and consumer electronics with a key focus on Make-In-India.”
Harish Kohli, president and MD of Acer India, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, "As we embark on this transformative journey with Acerpure's debut in India, we are exhilarated by the opportunity to contribute to the nation's burgeoning consumer electronics market. This milestone signifies our unwavering dedication to innovation and our heartfelt commitment to the vibrant Indian consumer electronics landscape. Through this collaboration with Dixon Technologies, we are poised to usher in a wave of locally manufactured products, aligning seamlessly with the Make in India initiative. This partnership embodies our shared vision of fostering economic growth and technological advancement within the nation. Together, we look forward to crafting cutting-edge solutions that resonate with the diverse needs and aspirations of Indian consumers, empowering them to embrace a brighter, technologically enriched future."
Sunil Vachani, co-founder and executive chairman of Dixon Technologies, expressed, “Through our enduring partnership with Acer, we have consistently upheld the values of local manufacturing and innovation. The introduction of Acerpure and our expanded collaborative efforts represent a significant stride towards enhancing India's self-sufficiency and global competitiveness in the electronics sector. Aligned with the 'Make in India' initiative, our goal is to manufacture premium consumer products for both domestic and international markets, thereby stimulating economic growth and fostering innovation while nurturing local talent. This partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, Made in India products, marking a notable milestone in our relentless pursuit of excellence."
As Acerpure embarks on its journey in India, the company remains committed to driving positive change and delivering innovative solutions that enrich the lives of consumers while preserving the planet for future generations.
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY
Acerpure Air Purifiers start from Rs 9990, and Acerpure Cozy Air Circulator Fan starts from Rs 7490.00. Both are available to purchase from the Acer Online Store, Acer Exclusive stores, and other leading online e-commerce platforms.