Aditya Birla Capital to merge with financial unit to align with RBI listing rules

ABCL has clarified that the proposed amalgamation is contingent upon obtaining necessary regulatory and other approvals. Vishakha Mulye, CEO, Aditya Birla Capital, conveyed to analysts that upon the completion of the amalgamation, the assets, liabilities, and the entire business of Aditya Birla Finance would be transferred to Aditya Birla Capital. She further noted that the merger is expected to take 9-12 months to become effective.