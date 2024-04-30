After Hong Kong and Singapore, Australia to probe MDH and Everest spice mixes

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Australia's food safety agency is investigating spice mixes from Indian brands MDH and Everest for alleged contamination, considering a recall.
Indian spice brands MDH and Everest have come under scrutiny by Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ), as reported by Reuters. FSANZ is investigating allegations of contamination in spices made by these Indian companies, following an announcement made on April 30. This investigation may lead to a recall of these products in Australia, similar to recent precautionary actions taken in Hong Kong and Singapore.
"We are working with international counterparts to understand the issue and with federal, state, and territory food enforcement agencies to determine if further action is required in Australia," stated FSANZ.
Recently, Hong Kong recalled three MDH spice blends and an Everest mix for fish curry. Additionally, Singapore mandated a recall of the same Everest mix due to high levels of ethylene oxide, deemed unsuitable for human consumption and posing a long-term cancer risk.
FSANZ indicated that potential actions of the investigation could involve a recall, emphasising, "Ethylene oxide is not permitted to be used as a treatment for foods sold in Australia."