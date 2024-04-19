Singapore recalls Everest Fish Curry Masala over alleged pesticide content

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Hong Kong Food Safety Centre notifies recall of the product from India due to the presence of ethylene oxide at levels surpassing permissible limits.
Singapore has issued a recall for Everest Fish Curry Masala, a well-known spice product from India, citing the detection of increased levels of ethylene oxide, a pesticide considered unfit for human consumption in the spice mixture. The decision follows a notification from the Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong, which flagged the presence of ethylene oxide exceeding permissible limits.
In a statement issued by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), the agency instructed the importer, Sp Muthiah and Sons, to initiate a recall of the products.
SFA mentioned in the release, "The Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong has issued a notification on the recall of Everest Fish Curry Masala from India due to the presence of ethylene oxide at levels exceeding permissible limits."
The food agency stated that while there is no immediate risk associated with consuming food contaminated with low levels of ethylene oxide, prolonged exposure could potentially result in health complications.
It added, "Ethylene oxide, while commonly used as a pesticide for fumigating agricultural produce to mitigate microbial contamination, is strictly prohibited for use in food products. Despite its permissible application in the sterilisation of spices under Singaporean regulations, the presence of elevated levels in Everest Fish Curry Masala poses a potential health risk to consumers."