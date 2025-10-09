After Pizza Hut, Domino’s unveils first brand refresh

A few days after Pizza Hut announced a brand refresh, rival Domino’s Pizza unveiled its first refresh in 13 years. The aim is to make every aspect of the brand as craveable as what’s inside the box.

Refreshed elements include hotter, more delicious colours, a bolder typeface and graphics, music that makes you hum along to familiar hits, brighter packaging, and even a new name-bending jingle, "Dommmino's," brought to life by singer-songwriter Shaboozey.

The new look and feel will roll out over the coming months across the U.S. and multiple international markets, with touchpoints including TV and digital advertising, dominos.com, the Domino's ordering app, boxes, print materials, in-store graphics, and team member gear.

"Over the past decade, we became known as a technology company that happens to sell pizza," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive vice president – global chief marketing officer.

"But with our Hungry for MORE strategy, we're bringing the focus back to making and delivering the most delicious products and experience, which is what Domino's customers really want. Rather than launching a more traditional tagline, we're baking craveability right into our name and every aspect of our brand as a reminder of this relentless focus. You literally can't say 'Domino's' without saying 'mmm.'"

"Most companies rebrand themselves when they're struggling, but after years of category-defying growth, this refresh is about continuing to push to be the best version of ourselves," Trumbull summed up.