Agilitas Sports acquires an exclusive license for Lotto for India and other markets

Speaking on the partnership, Abhishek Ganguly, co-founder & CEO of Agilitas Sports commented, “We are excited to launch our first consumer brand license, Lotto. Through this 40-year license agreement, we will build and implement state-of-the-art manufacturing, cutting-edge technology, and design innovation for Lotto for its product development, in addition to marketing and retailing of the brand. Agilitas will invest in a dedicated management team to grow the Lotto brand through product creation, design innovation, supply chain, branding, marketing, and channels of distribution. Our Design & Development team in Bangalore brings together a wealth of experience in established global brands, enabling us to create relevant products that resonate with Indian consumers. We aim to build an agile product creation cycle and supply chain that is vertically integrated from manufacturing to retail. This would enable us to react quickly to consumer insights and the latest trends in an agile and nimble manner. As Agilitas Sports pursues profitable and sustainable growth, this collaboration is poised to make a significant impact on our business and the consumer markets under the license.”