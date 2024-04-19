Agilitas Sports acquires an exclusive license for Lotto for India and other markets

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It aims to introduce products and experiences to athletes, sports enthusiasts, and fashion-forward individuals across various countries.
Agilitas Sports, a sportswear and athleisure solutions platform, has made a significant move with the acquisition of the brand license for Italian sports brand Lotto from owner WHP Global. Through this long-term license, Agilitas has the exclusive rights to design, manufacture, promote, and distribute the Lotto brand in India, Australia, and soon in South Africa.
The acquisition of Lotto license rights comes at a time when India is witnessing a boom in the sports performance and athleisure categories. Agilitas, recognising this opportunity, is set to create a company that impacts the entire value chain from manufacturing to retail.
Speaking on the partnership, Abhishek Ganguly, co-founder & CEO of Agilitas Sports commented, “We are excited to launch our first consumer brand license, Lotto. Through this 40-year license agreement, we will build and implement state-of-the-art manufacturing, cutting-edge technology, and design innovation for Lotto for its product development, in addition to marketing and retailing of the brand. Agilitas will invest in a dedicated management team to grow the Lotto brand through product creation, design innovation, supply chain, branding, marketing, and channels of distribution. Our Design & Development team in Bangalore brings together a wealth of experience in established global brands, enabling us to create relevant products that resonate with Indian consumers. We aim to build an agile product creation cycle and supply chain that is vertically integrated from manufacturing to retail. This would enable us to react quickly to consumer insights and the latest trends in an agile and nimble manner. As Agilitas Sports pursues profitable and sustainable growth, this collaboration is poised to make a significant impact on our business and the consumer markets under the license.”
According to the release, Agilitas recently acquired Mochiko – a footwear manufacturer, that has scaled up its production and manufacturing solutions. Through this partnership, Agilitas, with its profound understanding of the Indian Sportswear industry aims to penetrate the markets and grow the Lotto brand exponentially. The company is making large investments in manufacturing, designing, R&D, supply chain, marketing, and distribution in the near future.
Speaking on the partnership, Stanley Silverstein, chief commercial officer at WHP Global said, "We are delighted to embark on this journey with Agilitas Sports. We are impressed by the expertise of the company's founders in the sportswear and athleisure market, along with the comprehensive business model they have crafted at Agilitas. Their dedicated focus on the sportswear industry, and a profound belief in India's promising future as well as other markets like Australia and South Africa, is in line with our core mission of growing the Lotto brand globally.”
With an aim to launch by early 2025, Agilitas plans a multi-category offering in footwear, apparel, accessories, and sports equipment. Mochiko's establishment of a dedicated factory in Noida to manufacture Lotto validates Agilitas Sports' commitment to manufacturing in India. The company plans to over-index and focus on delivering a very high-value proposition with regard to cost to the consumer.
Agilitas will distribute Lotto products through D2C online channels, brand EBOs, shop in shops with retail partners, and online marketplaces from its first year of launch. Additionally, the objective is to bolster Lotto's presence through consumer engagement, marketing, and partnerships with athletes and clubs. Simultaneously, Agilitas will also nurture grassroots talent and foster collaborations with designers, artists, and musicians, aiming to build lasting brand affinity among aspirational consumers.
Margaret Kivett, SVP of WHP Global’s Athletic Vertical added, "Partnering with Agilitas Sports marks an exciting chapter for Lotto. We are thrilled to collaborate with their dynamic team to amplify Lotto's presence in pivotal global markets, particularly in soccer and racket sports hotspots like India and Australia. Together, we're poised to elevate the brand's reach and impact, bringing the spirit of Lotto to even more enthusiasts worldwide."
By leveraging Lotto's legacy alongside Agilitas Sports' end-to-end capabilities in the Sportswear category, the partnership is set to introduce products and experiences to athletes, sports enthusiasts, and fashion-forward individuals in multiple countries.