Air India to operate as a merged entity by 2025: Mint

The Vistara brand will be discontinued by the year's end, and the airline group will operate under two brands: Air India and AI Express.
The Air India group is anticipated to commence operations as a merged entity in 2025, as per a report by Mint. According to three senior executives who spoke to Mint, the integration exercises by Tata Group airlines will conclude by the end of this year.
The integration of Air India Express with AIX Connect (formerly known as AirAsia India) is currently pending approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which the conglomerate expects be completed within the next two months or so.
The executives provided these insights to Mint on the sidelines of the Annual General Meeting of the International Air Transport Association, a global airline organisation.