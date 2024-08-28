Airtel discontinues Wynk Music, absorbs all employees and introduces discounted apple music subscription

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Bharti Airtel will close its streaming music service, Wynk Music, and will integrate all its employees into the Airtel ecosystem, as reported by Money Control.
"We can confirm that we will sunset Wynk Music and all Wynk music employees will be absorbed within the Airtel ecosystem," a company spokesperson said.
Bharti Airtel has partnered with Apple Inc. to provide exclusive deals for Indian users on OTT video and music streaming services, including Apple TV+ and Apple Music.
On August 27, Airtel announced a strategic partnership with Apple to provide exclusive offers for its OTT video and music streaming services, Apple TV+ and Apple Music, in India. This collaboration will enable Airtel Xstream customers to access Apple TV+ content through premium Airtel WiFi and Postpaid plans. Airtel stated that including Apple TV+ would enhance the value of its Airtel Xstream fiber offering.
"Airtel users will have access to Apple Music. Additionally, Wynk Premium users will receive exclusive offers from Airtel for Apple Music," Bharti Airtel spokesperson said.
Sources indicated that Airtel chose to discontinue Wynk's service as it was not financially viable to keep it operational without a clear monetisation strategy.