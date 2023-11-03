AJIO introduces AJIOGRAM to empower 100 fashion startups from India

Nikunj Lotia, popularly known as BeYouNick, Youtuber and founder of KRÁ Life, says, "I am delighted to be launching my brand KRÁ on AJIOGRAM. As an artist and founder of a homegrown streetwear brand, I'm awestruck at how the team has carefully curated the platform, showcasing some noteworthy brands, and providing a space for emerging fashion entrepreneurs to connect with customers directly. The user experience on AJIOGRAM epitomises the content-consumption ecosystem I am a part of, and I am confident that the customer will fall in love with this fresh format for discovering new products!"