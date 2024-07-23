Amazon Beauty brings the fourth edition of ‘The Beauty Sale’

Customers will see new product launches from brands such as FIRST AID BEAUTY, DIESEL, DR. SHETH, NIVEA, Minimalist, amongst others. There are more than 8000 deals which includes Free gift with every luxury beauty brand purchase, Buy 2 or more products and get up to 20% off, Prime members can enjoy extra up to 10% off with coupons, Save extra with coupons up to 15% off, Free gift with every purchase, Subscribe and Save, and a whole lot more. The shopping event will also feature exciting new launches in makeup, fragrances, luxury beauty, and more.