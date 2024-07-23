Amazon Beauty brings the fourth edition of ‘The Beauty Sale’

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Presented by L’Oréal Paris in association with L’Oréal Professional and LOVE beauty AND planet, the shopping event is scheduled to run from 25 to 29 July, 2024.
Amazon Beauty unveils its beauty event of the year, ‘The Beauty Sale’ presented by L’Oréal Paris in association with L’Oréal Professional and LOVE beauty AND planet. Scheduled to run from 25 to 29 July, the fourth edition of this shopping event promises excitement with a curated selection of top brands, trending skincare ingredients, new product launches, and unique finds, all at great value with the convenience of Amazon’s fast delivery and trusted shopping experience.
'The Beauty Sale’ will have up to 60% off on top beauty brands such as L’Oréal Paris, L’Oréal Professional, LOVE beauty AND planet, Maybelline, Lakme, SUGAR Cosmetics, rom&nd, Colorbar, Innisfree, CeraVe, JAGUAR, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, O3+, AXIS-Y, LANEIGE, typsy BEAUTY, and much more.
Customers will see new product launches from brands such as FIRST AID BEAUTY, DIESEL, DR. SHETH, NIVEA, Minimalist, amongst others. There are more than 8000 deals which includes Free gift with every luxury beauty brand purchase, Buy 2 or more products and get up to 20% off, Prime members can enjoy extra up to 10% off with coupons, Save extra with coupons up to 15% off, Free gift with every purchase, Subscribe and Save, and a whole lot more. The shopping event will also feature exciting new launches in makeup, fragrances, luxury beauty, and more.
Customers can also elevate their beauty routine and discover the next must-have products with Amazon Beauty’s three new initiatives – Derma Store, Global Beauty Store, and the innovative SkinCare Advisor. Under this, customers can choose from the world’s most coveted international beauty brands, the best derma brands, and also get tailored skincare solutions based on individual skin concerns and preferences and virtual try-on options.
Zeba Khan, director – Beauty, Personal Care and Luxury Beauty, Amazon India, said, “At Amazon Beauty, we are committed to offering an enhanced online beauty shopping experience to our customers by providing them with a curated selection of top beauty brands, fast delivery, and personalized recommendations. We are very excited for the fourth edition of ‘The Beauty Sale’ as it brings a suite of top brands, trending skincare ingredients, new product launches, along with our recently launched initiatives at Amazon Beauty – The Derma Store, Global Beauty Store and SkinCare Advisor tool. With this and much more, there is something for every beauty enthusiast.”
During ‘The Beauty Sale’, beauty enthusiasts can also interact with their favourite creators through-out the day on the Amazon shopping application through entertaining and educating live sessions that explain product suitability, usage and tips and tricks to enrich customer’s shopping and product usage experience. With exciting brand partnerships, daily social media giveaways and insightful creator content and a whole lot more, this edition of ‘The Beauty Sale’ has been curated to give customers a fun, engaging and elevated shopping experience like never before.
As part of ‘The Beauty Sale’, Amazon Beauty will also host an exclusive experiential event in Delhi on 26 July where its strong community of top influential creators from the world of beauty and lifestyle will join to experience the Amazon Beautyverse. The event will offer a first-hand experience of Amazon Beauty, its partner brands, and diverse offerings, along with a curated display of top brands, best-selling products, engaging games, interactions with thought leaders in the space of beauty and entertainment and much more.