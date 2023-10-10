Amazon seeks regulatory approval to launch space-based broadband services in India

The e-commerce giant is also expected to apply to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for a global mobile personal communication by satellite services (GMPCS) license.
Amazon has sought approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) to offer broadband-to-space services in India.
The e-commerce giant will be directly competing against the likes of Elon Musk-owned Starlink, Bharti-backed Oneweb and Reliance Industries’ Jio Statelite in India. Earlier this year, there was a change in the space policy to increase foreign investment in the sector.
The Jeff Bezos-led company is also expected to apply to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for a global mobile personal communication by satellite services (GMPCS) license.
While OneWeb and Jio Satellite have secured a GMPCS license, Starlink’s application will be taken by this week.
India’s Space Policy 2023, allows private low-earth orbit (LEO) and medium-earth orbit (MEO) satellite consultation operators to launch fast broadband from space services in the country.
According to Amazon’s website, the company plans to offer a range of services to customers with broadband speeds ranging from 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps. The new service is expected to go onstream by end of next year.