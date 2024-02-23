Amul completes 50 years; PM addresses dairy farmers

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
PM highlights India's dairy sector growth of 6%, surpassing the global rate of 2%, along with 60% surge in milk production over the past decade.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the apex organisation of dairy cooperative unions in Gujarat which markets dairy products under the ‘Amul’ brand, to strive to become the world’s largest dairy organisation, as the brand completes 50 years.
With an annual group turnover of Rs 72,000 crore, GCMMF is the eighth largest dairy organisation in the world. Amul's products are being exported to more than 50 countries.
Addressing more than one lakh dairy farmers from across the state at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebrations of GCMMF, Modi said the seed sown by Gujarat’s dairy farmers 50 years ago has transformed into a giant tree with branches spread across the country and the world.
“Amul is the world’s eighth largest dairy company. You should aspire to make it the world’s largest dairy organisation. You will have the full support of the government,” he said.
He stated that while the dairy sector is growing at only 2% globally, the growth is 6% in India. He also noted that milk production in the country has gone up by 60% in the last 10 years while the per capita milk availability has increased by 40%. Additionally, the dairy sector has a key role to play in meeting the rising nutrition needs of the growing population. He described Amul as a symbol of the efforts of dairy farmers, cooperation and an inspiration for Atmanirbharat Bharat.
“An organisation of small farmers is doing big things. This is the power of unity and cooperation. Amul is an example of how decisions taken with a long-term vision benefit the future generations,” he added.
PM acknowledged the role of women in the growth of the Rs 10 lakh crore dairy cooperative sector and reiterated his government’s commitment to financially empowering women. He inaugurated multiple dairy projects of GCMMF’s five district unions of more than Rs 1000 crore.
In his address, Bhupendrabhai Patel, CM, Gujarat, said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the dairy cooperative sector has emerged as a model of growth. The number of milk unions in the state has doubled from 12 to 23 in the last 20 years. India is poised to become the dairy to the world in the Amrit Kaal.”
GCMMF came into existence on July 9, 1973, when six dairy cooperatives came together under the leadership of Verghese Kurien, the 'Milkman of India', to market milk and milk products under the brand name Amul. At present, GCMMF has 18 member unions with more than 36 lakh farmers across 18,600 villages in Gujarat. The Federation’s member dairies procure more than 300 lakh litres of milk per day.
In the last 50 years, GCMMF stands true to its principle of being a bridge between dairy farmers and consumers. It has played a critical role in making India the world’s largest milk producer, accounting for 24% of global milk production.